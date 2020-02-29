Previous
Breakfast high key by beckyk365
54 / 365

Breakfast high key

So long February! A month-long challenge was, well, challenging! It was fun even though I thought some of my efforts were a little pathetic. I would definitely do another challenge. (gotta get in two more still lifes before the end of the day!)
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
