54 / 365
Breakfast high key
So long February! A month-long challenge was, well, challenging! It was fun even though I thought some of my efforts were a little pathetic. I would definitely do another challenge. (gotta get in two more still lifes before the end of the day!)
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1408
photos
18
followers
34
following
Views
1
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
29th February 2020 10:36am
Tags
for2020
