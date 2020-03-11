Sign up
64 / 365
Well Looky There!
The daffodils are about two weeks early this year, and I’m good with that. Mother Nature took it easy on us this winter. Looked at last year‘s calendar and there were several snowy days the first week in March.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Tags
yellow
,
rainbow2020
