85 / 365
Final Red
This is a candle holder that I dug out from the dark recesses of a cabinet. I haven’t used it for years. I think I bought it at Christmas time and it got stashed away after the holidays.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
6
3
2020
iPhone 7
30th March 2020 4:52pm
red
,
rainbow20200
Annie-Sue
ace
Chance to find lots of lost things now! It's rather nice - don't leave it til next Christmas.
March 31st, 2020
BeckyJo
ace
@anniesue
I know! I’m gonna keep it out and use it.
March 31st, 2020
Corinne
ace
nice details !
March 31st, 2020
