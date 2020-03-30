Previous
Final Red by beckyk365
85 / 365

Final Red

This is a candle holder that I dug out from the dark recesses of a cabinet. I haven’t used it for years. I think I bought it at Christmas time and it got stashed away after the holidays.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Chance to find lots of lost things now! It's rather nice - don't leave it til next Christmas.
March 31st, 2020  
BeckyJo ace
@anniesue I know! I’m gonna keep it out and use it.
March 31st, 2020  
Corinne ace
nice details !
March 31st, 2020  
