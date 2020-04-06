Previous
Next
Ornamental Pear by beckyk365
92 / 365

Ornamental Pear

Would be better without all the distracting “stuff” in the background, I’ll have to try again with my Canon. Really need to blow the dust off and relearn my camera.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise