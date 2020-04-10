Sign up
Pansies
Al brought these home the other day. I decided to keep them inside where I could enjoy them. We actually have a frost warning for tonight so it’s back to the cold weather again.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1452
photos
20
followers
38
following
Tags
spring
,
pansies
