It’s Alive! by beckyk365
It’s Alive!

The other day Al came running across the yard yelling “it’s alive!”. We were thrilled beyond belief that this very sad-looking crêpe myrtle was indeed alive. We planted it last fall after wanting one for years. What can I say, we’re plant nerds.
