Aunt Jo’s Iris by beckyk365
132 / 365

Aunt Jo’s Iris

The past couple days have been so cold and windy. As you can see by the petals. I got these a couple years ago from my Aunt Jo so it’s nice to think of her when I see them blooming.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
