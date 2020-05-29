Previous
Last bits of Mother’s Day by beckyk365
140 / 365

Last bits of Mother’s Day

The two bouquets I received are reduced to this small bunch of flowers. Not sure what they are, but they sure lasted a long time!
29th May 2020 29th May 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
Desi
They sure have lasted well! What lovely flowers they are
May 29th, 2020  
