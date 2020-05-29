Sign up
Previous
Next
140 / 365
Last bits of Mother's Day
The two bouquets I received are reduced to this small bunch of flowers. Not sure what they are, but they sure lasted a long time!
29th May 2020
29th May 20
1
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1497
photos
19
followers
37
following
38% complete
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
29th May 2020 9:11am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Desi
They sure have lasted well! What lovely flowers they are
May 29th, 2020
