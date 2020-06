Kings Gap State Park

We took a little excursion to Kings Gap State Park to see the mountain laurels blooming. (Fun fact: Mountain Laurel is Pennsylvania State flower). Anyway, we didn’t walk around too much because Al is in a foot cast. He has a torn tendon in his foot. But it was enough to get some fresh air and see some nice views from the environmental center which sits on top of a mountain. We also saw a dead rattlesnake on the road which is not something you see every day either.