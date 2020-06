Aunt Helen’s Bread Recipe

In 1969 Al’s favorite aunt wrote down her homemade bread recipe, including how to make the “starter”. He’s kept that recipe all these years and last week he dug it out so we could give it a try. I’ve only made bread with commercial yeast so this was all new to me. There was a lot of missing information in the hand-written recipe so I turned to a Mennonite cookbook to fill in the blanks. I was completely shocked that the bread actually rose and tasted pretty good.