Previous
Next
Hearts by beckyk365
270 / 365

Hearts

Filling in November. The heart-shaped leaves of the redbud tree really show off this time of year.
7th November 2020 7th Nov 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise