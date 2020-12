Gotta Feed the Troops

Al and I took a stab at making PA Dutch chicken pot pie. Not to be confused with the chicken pot pie that is baked in a pie crust. This is more like a chicken stew with thick doughy noodles. Perfect for a cold winter day. This is the kind of thing our mothers probably could have made in their sleep. I’ve only made it maybe twice, really helps if you have a second set of hands.