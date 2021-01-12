Previous
Standing Guard by beckyk365
316 / 365

Standing Guard

Visiting with Ben and Julie. He’s a rescue and still skittish around people. So I was surprised to see him holding down his post even with us standing nearby.
12th January 2021

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
