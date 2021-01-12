Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
316 / 365
Standing Guard
Visiting with Ben and Julie. He’s a rescue and still skittish around people. So I was surprised to see him holding down his post even with us standing nearby.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
316
photos
19
followers
33
following
86% complete
View this month »
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th January 2021 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close