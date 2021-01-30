Sign up
326 / 365
Crinkly
I was going to pull the lily out of the bouquet to photograph, but it would have crumbled to bits. The only thing holding it together is the support of the other flowers.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
0
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
326
photos
17
followers
31
following
89% complete
View this month »
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
30th January 2021 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily
