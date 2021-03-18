Previous
Next
Green 3 by beckyk365
Photo 379

Green 3

This is from a sweet elderly client that brings us little candy gifts that she creates. At Thanksgiving she gave me a turkey made out of candy and at Christmas, a sleigh made out of candy.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise