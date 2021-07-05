Previous
Leaving by beckyk365
Leaving

It’s always hard to say goodbye.😢 we hate to leave with so much more to paint but they’re very determined and I’m sure they’ll get it done. Of course the hardest part is leaving those sweet little faces.
BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
