The Flower that Keeps on Giving by beckyk365
Photo 484

The Flower that Keeps on Giving

I planted this flower five or six years ago and ever since they’ve been popping up everywhere. You never know where one is going to show up.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
*lynn ace
gorgeous flower ~ Do you know the name of it?
July 27th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 27th, 2021  
