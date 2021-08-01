Sign up
Photo 487
Alittle Wild
This is the garden next to our front door. I haven’t kept up with it as much as I probably should. I just let it do it’s thing. The bees absolutely love the Russian sage and the whole area was just humming with bees.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1857
photos
18
followers
36
following
135% complete
