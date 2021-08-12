Previous
Assembling by beckyk365
Assembling

The nightstand I ordered from Wayfare came in. Right now I’m just unpacking, making sure there’s no defective pieces. There’s alooot of pieces. Hopefully I can get this done by the end of the day.
BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
