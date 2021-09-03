Previous
Next
T-Ball Lessons by beckyk365
Photo 507

T-Ball Lessons

Filling in last weekend from our trip to Ohio. Ellie mostly hit the T, but every once in awhile she nailed the ball and sent it flying. Got lots of exercise last weekend !
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani
Lovely memories
September 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise