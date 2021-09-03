Sign up
Photo 507
T-Ball Lessons
Filling in last weekend from our trip to Ohio. Ellie mostly hit the T, but every once in awhile she nailed the ball and sent it flying. Got lots of exercise last weekend !
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
1
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
1870
photos
18
followers
36
following
139% complete
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2020-2021
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
3rd September 2021 11:26am
narayani
Lovely memories
September 10th, 2021
