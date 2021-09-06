Previous
Hiding by beckyk365
from the dinosaur. I was actually hiding from Al because I didn’t want to go home. Taken last week on the day we left Ohio to head home. Somehow Ellie looks really big in this photo, like she’s 10 and not 3.
BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
