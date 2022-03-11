Previous
Blue 2 by beckyk365
Today we met Kim and Tuan, Christina’s parents, at a restaurant in Harrisburg. Afterwards we did a little shopping at one of their favorite stores they go to when they get up our way.
BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
