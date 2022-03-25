Previous
Blue 4 by beckyk365
Blue 4

These cookies are from a wedding reception that Andy and Christina went to last weekend. Nathan is Andy’s childhood friend so we’ve known him a long time. We’re so happy for Nathan and Gina!
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani
Nice image
March 31st, 2022  
