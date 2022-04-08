Previous
Next
Morning Coffee by beckyk365
Photo 635

Morning Coffee

Got an invite to meet for coffee from Peggy. I had a honey cinnamon latte and it was perfect. And the heat coming off the fire was pretty awesome too. Our days are still chilly in spite of it being April.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise