Getting Organized

During the early Covid lockdown days, Al decided he wanted to learn how to make pies with homemade pie crust. So in the past two years we have eaten many of his delicious creations. He’s collected so many recipes I decided we needed to get them organized in a binder. For my birthday in March, I requested a shoofly pie. He used a combination of an online recipe and my mother‘s recipe. It was delicious! It was a delicious slice of nostalgia. If you like molasses, you would love this pie!