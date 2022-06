One of the perks of working in a small town attorneys office is that a lot of people known you or your family. An elderly client of ours had been wanting to get this photo to me for quite a while. Unfortunately she passed away before she got to it but her daughter made sure to drop it off. My mother is in the photo and I was so thrilled to have it. Not sure exactly what was happening here but they must’ve been part of a musical program or play.