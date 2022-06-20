Previous
Out The Kitchen Window by beckyk365
Photo 687

Out The Kitchen Window

The pink flowers in the foreground are geraniums that are in the window box. The only thing blooming outside right now is the Beebalm.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

