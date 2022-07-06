Previous
Next
Next Door by beckyk365
Photo 705

Next Door

I noticed for the first time, this shrub at the little house next to my office. I’m guessing it’s a oak leaf hydrangea. I have one but it’s not this pretty color.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise