Hi!

Today’s activity was going to a pick-your own flower field close to my house that I never knew existed. There were zinnias as far as the eye could see. We were on the lookout for white gomphrena, white zinnias and amaranth. They had all three so we were thrilled and picked several buckets which will be used in Ben and Julie‘s wedding flowers this weekend!! ❤️ I enlisted help from Tonya because extra hands are always appreciated and sanity preserving.