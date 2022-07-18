Sign up
Photo 714
Quiet
Went to a friends house for pizza tonight and was treated to this pretty sunset. It seems very quiet now that the wedding is over and all the kids have gone home.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
2075
photos
19
followers
36
following
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
714
narayani
Must feel weird. Lovely image
July 20th, 2022
