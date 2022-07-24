Previous
Wedding Flowers by beckyk365
Photo 718

Wedding Flowers

The white zinnias and pink gomphrena are flowers we grew in our garden to be used in Ben and Julie‘s wedding. Now lucky for me, I get to enjoy them the rest of the summer.
24th July 2022

BeckyJo

