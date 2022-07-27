Previous
Vanilla by beckyk365
Photo 720

Vanilla

Strawberry-vanilla hydrangea has gone crazy over the past couple years. It’s now reached the top of the shed. Never thought it would get that tall! I’ll know it’s the end of summer when it starts to turn pink.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
198% complete

