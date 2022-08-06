Previous
Next
Climbing by beckyk365
Photo 725

Climbing

We had an outdoor activity plan but because of rain decided to visit the children’s museum instead. They’re members of the museum so they go quite often. This was our first visit there and it was really nice. I’m so glad we got to go with them.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise