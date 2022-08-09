Sign up
Photo 726
Night Cap
We ended the day with a glass of wine in the little wine glasses that were favors at Ben and Julie‘s wedding. They’re very small, but sometimes just the right amount.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
1
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2087
photos
19
followers
35
following
198% complete
View this month »
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
Desi
Oh what a lovely idea. Yes, sometimes a small glass is all you actually need or want
August 10th, 2022
