Night Cap by beckyk365
Photo 726

Night Cap

We ended the day with a glass of wine in the little wine glasses that were favors at Ben and Julie‘s wedding. They’re very small, but sometimes just the right amount.
BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Desi
Oh what a lovely idea. Yes, sometimes a small glass is all you actually need or want
August 10th, 2022  
