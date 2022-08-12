Previous
beckyk365
The hummingbirds often visit the canna lilies but I didn’t see them today. It was a gorgeous day so I didn’t mind hanging out in the garden waiting for them.
SwChappell
Beautiful flowers, great capture
August 13th, 2022  
