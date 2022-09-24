Previous
Taking a Morning Walk by beckyk365
Photo 751

Taking a Morning Walk

Jackie and I take advantage of the beautiful morning and go for a brisk walk.
BeckyJo

Annie-Sue ace
But luckily took some time to stop and smell the roses!*

*for a given value of roses**

**and smell
September 24th, 2022  
