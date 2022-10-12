Previous
Next
What’s still blooming in your yard? by beckyk365
Photo 756

What’s still blooming in your yard?

A October tradition is to photograph a flower grid, this is grid-ish. We’re expecting a lot of rain tomorrow so I needed to get one done quick. There was a lot more out there than I expected. @anniesue ta da!
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise