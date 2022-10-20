Previous
Next
Caramel Apple by beckyk365
Photo 762

Caramel Apple

Al’s latest experiment. Next time, less allspice and nutmeg and more caramel. But the lattice crust was excellent.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise