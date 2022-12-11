Previous
Next
Sunday Morning by beckyk365
Photo 788

Sunday Morning

Making waffles with Grandpappy was the first on the list of fun things to do today.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise