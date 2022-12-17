Previous
Next
by beckyk365
Photo 792

The girls are now with their other grandparents. We went to a Christmas party in Maryland with Ben and Julie. It was held at a relative of Julie’s who we met at the wedding. Great people and great food.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise