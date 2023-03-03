Previous
Blue 1 by beckyk365
Photo 835

Blue 1

We took a walk around the lake at Pinchot Park, these are trail markers on the trees. It was a beautiful day, but the trail was so wet and muddy. It was like having an extra work out, avoiding all the puddles.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
