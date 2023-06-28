Previous
Oakleaf hydrangea by beckyk365
Photo 907

Oakleaf hydrangea

This thing would be huge if it weren’t for us trimming it back every year. We have to trim it to keep it from taking over a little path.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise