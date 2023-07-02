Previous
Fawn by beckyk365
Fawn

In the morning, we discover a fawn is hanging outside by the back porch. Ellie and Elise are completely intrigued. She sleeps there a couple hours until we all start going outside and she moves on. I’m hoping Mama is out there somewhere.
BeckyJo

