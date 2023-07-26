Previous
Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse, Delaware by beckyk365
Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse, Delaware

Al and I are on a quick getaway to the beach. We’ve never been to Lewes before but it’s very nice. This photo is taken during a dolphin watching cruise. We did see a lot of dolphins, but none real close to the boat.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
