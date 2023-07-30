Previous
Butterfly by beckyk365
Photo 920

Butterfly

Finally! I’ve seen so few butterflies this summer. This butterfly was on a butterfly bush at the flower field. Poor thing is alittle battered.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
July 31st, 2023  
