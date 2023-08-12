Previous
Beach time by beckyk365
Photo 930

Beach time

We had a glorious day on the beach. Beautiful blue sky and not too hot. I did spend most of the time under the umbrella because I burn pretty easily. Love listening to the waves crashing on the beach, so therapeutic.
12th August 2023

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
