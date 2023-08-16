Previous
Picking Flowers by beckyk365
Picking Flowers

The first thing Ellie wanted to do when she got to our house was to go pick flowers. This is the flower/vegetable garden in our yard. The only vegetables we have this year are tomatoes, tomatillo and pumpkins.
Annie-Sue
Lovely thing to do together :-)
August 16th, 2023  
