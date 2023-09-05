Previous
Mt. Rainier by beckyk365
Mt. Rainier

I never got to see Mt. Rainier while I was in Seattle because it was too overcast, but we sure got a fabulous view when we were in the air.
5th September 2023

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
