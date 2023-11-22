Previous
Barberry by beckyk365
Photo 969

Barberry

As we were making pies for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving dinner, this pretty little barberry caught my eye. Subtle but beautiful fall color.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

BeckyJo

I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
narayani ace
Very pretty
November 23rd, 2023  
