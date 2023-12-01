Previous
Day 2 of retirement by beckyk365
Day 2 of retirement

Baked a few of the cookies that I mixed up yesterday and froze the rest of the dough. Met a couple friends for lunch and watched a Christmas movie together after lunch. Which required coffee to stay awake ☕️
1st December 2023

bkb in the city
Delicious
December 2nd, 2023  
