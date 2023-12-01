Sign up
Photo 977
Day 2 of retirement
Baked a few of the cookies that I mixed up yesterday and froze the rest of the dough. Met a couple friends for lunch and watched a Christmas movie together after lunch. Which required coffee to stay awake ☕️
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
bkb in the city
Delicious
December 2nd, 2023
